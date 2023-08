Michele Norris talks with NPR film critic Bob Mondello about the evolution of James Bond. The 21st official Bond film, Casino Royale comes out today, with a new Bond.

The 2006 model of 007, played by Daniel Craig, doesn't even mind if his martini is shaken or stirred. Mondello says Craig's Bond is a return to the style and humanity of the early days of Sean Connery.

