© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Release of Sony, Nintendo Systems Bring a Rush

Published November 17, 2006 at 4:08 PM EST
The rapper Ludacris discusses the Sony PlayStation 3 at Thursday night's launch party in New York City. Sony allowed 400 people to purchase the system at the party.
Brad Barket
/
Getty Images
The rapper Ludacris discusses the Sony PlayStation 3 at Thursday night's launch party in New York City. Sony allowed 400 people to purchase the system at the party.

Gamers have been waiting for sometime for the rollout of new video game consoles. At midnight Friday, Sony's Playstation 3 went on sale. Sunday, Nintendo's Wii will be available.

The PS3 is in limited supply. With only 400,000 released nationally, thousands have braved cold weather and dozens of hours in line with no sleep.

By contrast, 1 million units of the Wii will be available in the United States.

Melissa Block talks with Mark MacDonald, director of GameVideos.com, about the new video game consoles and what all the fuss is about.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.