Release of Sony, Nintendo Systems Bring a Rush

Gamers have been waiting for sometime for the rollout of new video game consoles. At midnight Friday, Sony's Playstation 3 went on sale. Sunday, Nintendo's Wii will be available.

The PS3 is in limited supply. With only 400,000 released nationally, thousands have braved cold weather and dozens of hours in line with no sleep.

By contrast, 1 million units of the Wii will be available in the United States.

Melissa Block talks with Mark MacDonald, director of GameVideos.com, about the new video game consoles and what all the fuss is about.

