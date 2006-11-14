© 2023 Public Radio East
As Toyota Grows, So Do Its Challenges

Published November 14, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

Japanese automaker Toyota represents a big problem for the Big Three U.S. automakers, as its sales grow in both U.S. and world markets. But as the company expands, it must also maintain the quality and consistency of its previous cars.

Melissa Block talks with David Cole, chairman of the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Toyota has three marques: Toyota, Lexus and Scion. The company also owns Hino, a truck company, Daihatsu, a small Japanese marque, as well as small parts of Isuzu and Subaru.

