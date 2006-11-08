U.S. High Court Hears Partial-Birth Abortion Case

The Supreme Court hears arguments on the constitutionality of the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act. The court had struck down a previous version of the measure on the grounds that it did not allow for doctors to use procedures they thought necessary to protect the woman's health.

The Bush administration argues that the procedure is never necessary for the woman's health. Opponents say that doctors and their patients should be allowed to decide which procedure is best.

