Pigskin Poets, Teamed in 'Great Football Writing'

Published October 28, 2006 at 3:20 PM EDT

Great sports literature often seems focused on baseball. Great Football Writing, a new collection from Sports Illustrated, may level the playing field.

Editor Rob Fleder theorizes that the gridiron game was often neglected by writers because "glamour teams from the rag tag world of football were from places like Green Bay and later Baltimore..." instead of New York.

But "as football became America's sport, somewhere around the '60s, it started to attract better and better group of writers."

The book collects essays by some people you might expect to find -- George Plimpton, David Halberstam and Frank Deford, for instance -- and some you might not, such as Don DeLillo and Jack Kerouac.

