© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lemony Snicket Reaches 'The End'

Published October 13, 2006 at 6:00 AM EDT

Children across the country have been waiting anxiously for Friday the 13th. They've been waiting for the release of The End by Lemony Snicket. It's the 13th and final book in A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The hugely popular series tells the story of the Baudelaire children, and the many horrible things that happen to them as orphans.

Daniel Handler, the real author of the series, speaks with Steve Inskeep.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.