Bush Denounces N. Korea Test as 'Provocative Act'

By Steve Inskeep,
David Greene
Published October 9, 2006 at 11:25 AM EDT

President Bush calls North Korea's nuclear test a "provocative act" that demands an immediate response from the U.N. Security Council.

At the White House Monday, the president also issued a stern warning to North Korea against transferring nuclear technology. The threat of nuclear proliferation by North Korea has been a longstanding concern of the White House.

Bush also said he would take the issue to the United Nations and work with allies to seek a diplomatic solution.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
