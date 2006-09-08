Stories from Sept. 11: Wives, Daughters, Mothers

The StoryCorps oral history project hopes to collect at least one recording from the families of each of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The following stories, and others like them, will soon be housed at the World Trade Center Memorial Museum. Many of the recordings will come from the StoryCorps booth that opened at the World Trade Center site in 2005.

Monique Ferrer

At 9:04 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Monique Ferrer received a phone call from her ex-husband, Michael Trinidad. He was at work, on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center's North Tower. Trinidad wanted to talk about their children.

An employee at Cantor Fitzgerald, Trinidad's building had been struck at 8:46 a.m. by the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11. At the time of his call, the South Tower was struck by United Airlines Flight 175.

Trinidad told Ferrer that he was calling to tell her that he still loved her — and to ask her current husband to be a good father to his kids.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.