Allen's 'Macaca' Gaffe, and Politicians' Errors

All politicians say things they regret, but some say things they really regret: ill-advised remarks that change the trajectory of their careers in an instant. The most recent example is Virginia Sen. George Allen, who has dropped off most short lists for president in 2008 after calling a dark-skinned man in his audience "macaca."

We look at Allen's attempts at recovery and recall some famous gaffes of campaigns past.

