© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blueberry Thrills from a Maine Source

By Debbie Elliott
Published August 26, 2006 at 4:04 PM EDT
Chef Rob Evans can build an entire menu around blueberries.
/
Chef Rob Evans can build an entire menu around blueberries.

This is the time of the year when gardens flourish and gardeners are sometimes overrun with their bounty. You'll share with the neighbors, freeze a batch for a taste of summer this winter, and impress your co-workers with loaf after loaf of zucchini bread.

But what else can you do with too much of the same good thing?

Chef Rob Evans is known for creating entire menus around one ingredient at Hugo's, his restaurant in Portland, Maine. And since it's blueberry season in Maine, that's what Debbie Elliott orders up.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott