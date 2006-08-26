Blueberry Thrills from a Maine Source

/ Chef Rob Evans can build an entire menu around blueberries.

This is the time of the year when gardens flourish and gardeners are sometimes overrun with their bounty. You'll share with the neighbors, freeze a batch for a taste of summer this winter, and impress your co-workers with loaf after loaf of zucchini bread.

But what else can you do with too much of the same good thing?

Chef Rob Evans is known for creating entire menus around one ingredient at Hugo's, his restaurant in Portland, Maine. And since it's blueberry season in Maine, that's what Debbie Elliott orders up.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.