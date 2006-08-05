© 2023 Public Radio East
'Winter's Bone': Superlative Teen Angst

Published August 5, 2006 at 8:25 PM EDT

Daniel Woodrell's novel Winter's Bone follows a 16-year-old heroine named Ree as she hunts for her drug-dealing father, while trying to keep her family intact. The book, set in Missouri's Ozarks region, is earning comparisons to True Grit.

Woodrell grew up in the Ozarks, and still lives there today. His previous novels include Tomato Red and Give Us a Kiss. Woodrell's new work takes off on a tangent from the latter novel, in which the Dollys were first introduced.

