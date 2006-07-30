Harold Ford Jr. Walks the Line for Senate Seat

Congressman Harold Ford Jr. (D-TN) first turned heads in 2000 when he delivered the keynote at the Democratic National Convention. Now the 36-year-old second-generation congressman is running for the Senate seat that Republican Bill Frist is vacating. But first he has to win the Aug. 3 primary.

Tennessee Republicans choose their candidate Thursday. Ford is the presumptive Democratic nominee. If he wins, he'll be the first black Senator from the Old South since Reconstruction.

