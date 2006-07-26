Ancient Psalms Found Preserved in Irish Bog

Some people call it the Irish equivalent of the Dead Sea Scrolls: the discovery last week of fragments of an ancient book of psalms that had been buried in a bog for centuries.

Robert Siegel talks with Pat Wallace, director of the National Museum of Ireland, about the recent discovery in the midlands of Ireland. The text, which survived in a peat bog, is thought to have been written more than 1,000 years ago.

