Ancient Psalms Found Preserved in Irish Bog

Published July 26, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Some people call it the Irish equivalent of the Dead Sea Scrolls: the discovery last week of fragments of an ancient book of psalms that had been buried in a bog for centuries.

Robert Siegel talks with Pat Wallace, director of the National Museum of Ireland, about the recent discovery in the midlands of Ireland. The text, which survived in a peat bog, is thought to have been written more than 1,000 years ago.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.