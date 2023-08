Lore has it that a feud exists between pirates and ninjas.

So when the new Johnny Depp film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest opened Thursday night, we gave our regular film critic a break and sent The Ninja of AskANinja.com to review the film.

Not surprisingly, he didn't like it one bit.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.