Checking in with Art Buchwald

Renowned writer and humorist Art Buchwald is now best known for being not quite dead.

He made headlines in January when he decided to refuse dialysis for kidney failure and await death in a Washington hospice. But months later, Buchwald is still around -- and up for traveling.

"I'm feeling pretty good, apparently, because I was intending to go to heaven, and now it turns out I'm going to Martha's Vineyard," he tells Michele Norris.

