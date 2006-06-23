© 2023 Public Radio East
U.S. Soccer May See Shakeup After Cup Losses

Published June 23, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

The American soccer team's bad luck in playing World Cup matches in Europe has extended another four years, as the team is sent home from Germany by Ghana. Team USA failed to win any of its games. And many observers are expecting a shakeup.

In the meantime, with the exception of Australia and Ghana, old-world football powers are looking invincible in the month-long tournament. Robert Siegel talks with Wall Street Journal sportswriter Stefan Fatsis.

