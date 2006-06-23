U.S. Soccer May See Shakeup After Cup Losses

The American soccer team's bad luck in playing World Cup matches in Europe has extended another four years, as the team is sent home from Germany by Ghana. Team USA failed to win any of its games. And many observers are expecting a shakeup.

In the meantime, with the exception of Australia and Ghana, old-world football powers are looking invincible in the month-long tournament. Robert Siegel talks with Wall Street Journal sportswriter Stefan Fatsis.

