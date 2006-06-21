© 2023 Public Radio East
Could U.S. Defenses Down a North Korean Missile?

By Steve Inskeep
Published June 21, 2006 at 6:00 AM EDT

Phil Coyle, a former senior Defense Department official, talks about the difficulties of successfully deploying the U.S. anti-ballistic missile system. North Korea is said to be planning to test launch a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States. Coyle, a senior adviser to the Center for Defense Information, says a real-world test of the missile-defense system could be a risky proposition.

