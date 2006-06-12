© 2023 Public Radio East
Pricey World Cup Coverage Shuts Out Iraqi Fans

By Philip Reeves
Published June 12, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Iraq may be wracked by sectarian tensions, but many in the country still share one thing: a passion for soccer. Most Iraqi fans, however, are being shut out of the World Cup tournament that is driving the world wild.

The cost for satellite coverage is about $200 -- a sum that represents two months' wages to many Iraqis. Fans are angry, and observers say that U.S. advisers and Iraq's new leaders missed a chance to ease violence.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
