Pricey World Cup Coverage Shuts Out Iraqi Fans

Iraq may be wracked by sectarian tensions, but many in the country still share one thing: a passion for soccer. Most Iraqi fans, however, are being shut out of the World Cup tournament that is driving the world wild.

The cost for satellite coverage is about $200 -- a sum that represents two months' wages to many Iraqis. Fans are angry, and observers say that U.S. advisers and Iraq's new leaders missed a chance to ease violence.

