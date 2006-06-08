© 2023 Public Radio East
Iraqi Reaction to Zarqawi's Death: A Guarded Hope

By Philip Reeves
Published June 8, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Iraq's government has welcomed news of the death of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, but it's possible no one will be more affected by Zarqawi's absence than Iraqis themselves. The U.S. military says the Jordanian-born al Qaida leader is responsible for killing thousands of civilians.

As Iraq's central government finally comes together, some Iraqis say the news of Zarqawi's death shows them new hope. But the violence shows no sign of abating. In the 24 hours after Zarqawi's death, more than 40 people died in bombings in Baghdad alone.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
