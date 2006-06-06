Bikers Head Straight for Hell

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Some bikers have found a way to celebrate 666. The Book of Revelation contains a cryptic reference to what it calls the number of the beast, which is now associated with Satan. So today - the sixth day of the sixth month of 2006 -the bikers are driving their Harleys straight to Hell. They're meeting in Hell, Michigan. They say it's nothing satanic, just an excuse to drive. And when they arrive, residents of that town will be selling 666 souvenirs.

