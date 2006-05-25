© 2023 Public Radio East
Bush and Blair Field Questions on Iraq

By Don Gonyea
Published May 25, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

The ongoing conflict in Iraq dominated a discussion with the news media held by President Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair Thursday in Washington, D.C. At a joint news conference at the White House, neither leader moved toward a timetable for troop withdrawal.

President Bush acknowledged that he regrets some of the rhetoric he used early in the conflict, including "bring it on," calling it "kind of tough talk, you know, that sent the wrong signal to people." He said the Abu Ghraib prison scandal was "the biggest mistake that's happened."

Blair capped an impassioned defense of the mission in Iraq by saying: "So these people who are fighting us there know what is at stake. The question is, do we?"

