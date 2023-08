Researchers say they've successfully treated monkeys who were infected with Marburg virus, a cousin of the Ebola virus. This is the first time a vaccine has been shown to be effective as a treatment for viruses like Marburg. Both viruses have caused rare, but deadly, outbreaks in Africa. And both are considered to be potential bio-terrorism agents

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.