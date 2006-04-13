© 2023 Public Radio East
Moussaoui Lawyers Begin Arguing for Life Sentence

By Larry Abramson
Published April 13, 2006 at 6:00 AM EDT

Court-appointed defense lawyers begin presenting arguments to spare Zacarias Moussaoui's life. They hope to convince jurors to put Moussaoui in jail for life, without the possibility of parole.

The prosecution has rested its case for the death penalty in the sentencing phase of the confessed terrorist's court saga after presenting a series of emotional accounts from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

