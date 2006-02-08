Babies' Cells Linger, May Protect Mothers

Editor's Note, May 2, 2012: Robert has written a follow-up post, with the latest research on fetal cells. You can read that story here.

Some scientists have proposed that when a woman has a baby, she gets not just a son or a daughter, but a gift of cells that stays behind and protects her for the rest of her life. That's because a baby's cells linger in its mom's body for decades and — like stem cells — may help to repair damage when she gets sick. It's such an enticing idea that even the scientists who came up with the idea worry that it may be too beautiful to be true.

