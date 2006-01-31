'Brokeback Mountain' Leads Oscar Race

Brokeback Mountain, the story of the love between two cowboys, receives Oscar nominations in eight categories, including best picture, best director and best actor. A strong dark-horse contender for best picture is Crash -- a dark take on urban culture and racial politics set in Los Angeles -- which received six Oscar nods. And Munich, Steven Spielberg's controversial film about the aftermath of the 1972 terrorist attack at the Olympic games, scored five nominations, including best picture and best director.

